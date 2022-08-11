United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,756,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.60% of United Community Banks worth $95,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $9,238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Stock Up 0.5 %

UCBI stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.