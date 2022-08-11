Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $6.65 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for about $8.92 or 0.00037239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.65 billion and $226.72 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006330 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000409 BTC.
Uniswap Profile
UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,756,817 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap.
Uniswap Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
