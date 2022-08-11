uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of QURE opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,263 shares of company stock worth $947,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in uniQure by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in uniQure by 2.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in uniQure by 108.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

