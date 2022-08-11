uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.38.
uniQure Stock Up 2.7 %
QURE stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $38.80.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in uniQure by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 164,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
