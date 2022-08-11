uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in uniQure by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
