Union Investments & Development Ltd. Invests $200,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Union Investments & Development Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 900 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.1% of Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

NASDAQ META traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $178.40. 520,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,845,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,925 shares of company stock worth $8,896,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

