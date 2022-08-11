UBS Group Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) received a €66.00 ($67.35) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($85.71) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of ETR SAX traded up €1.24 ($1.27) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €42.66 ($43.53). The company had a trading volume of 47,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.33. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €39.10 ($39.90) and a 1 year high of €76.05 ($77.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

