u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Update

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded u-blox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 130 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

u-blox Price Performance

u-blox stock opened at $116.63 on Thursday. u-blox has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $124.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

