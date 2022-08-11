Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $415.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.46. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.