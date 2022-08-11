Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.88 million.

Shares of TWLO opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.91. Twilio has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $373.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.20.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its holdings in Twilio by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 157,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Twilio by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 550,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,776,000 after acquiring an additional 120,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 191,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 103,980 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

