TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the July 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TUIFY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TUI from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

TUI Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TUIFY opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. TUI has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

About TUI

TUI ( OTCMKTS:TUIFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TUI will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

