Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

Shares of TSMRF remained flat at $28.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. Tsumura & Co. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

