Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
Shares of TSMRF remained flat at $28.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. Tsumura & Co. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $31.08.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
