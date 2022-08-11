Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) Announces €0.01 Dividend

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance

Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.11 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 31,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,945. The stock has a market cap of £8.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.50, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.16. Tritax EuroBox has a 12-month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.46 ($0.02).

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

