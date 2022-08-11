Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 347.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 125,966 shares during the period. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.