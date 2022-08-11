Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Piper Sandler

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40. Trimble has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Trimble by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $301,255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2,428.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Trimble by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

