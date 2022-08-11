Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 926 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $132,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,927,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $279,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,502. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $341.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.34 and its 200 day moving average is $347.54.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.55.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

