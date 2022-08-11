Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,919 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Target were worth $45,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 41.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 156,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 22.5% in the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 27.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 4.9% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

TGT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.07. 101,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,187. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.