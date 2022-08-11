Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,358 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NIKE were worth $73,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 476.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE Stock Up 1.2 %

NIKE stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.51. 230,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.88. The company has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

