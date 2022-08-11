Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $102.58 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $102,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.90. 75,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

