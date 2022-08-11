Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $47,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $430.46. 19,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.05.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

