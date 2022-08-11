Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,973 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $109,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.09. 1,796,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,094,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

