Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,854 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $41,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.0 %

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,992. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.45 and a 200-day moving average of $216.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $255.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

