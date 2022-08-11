Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,460 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 590,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $65,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.73. 205,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.64. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

