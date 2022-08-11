Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $7.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s current price.

COOK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

COOK opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Traeger has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $472.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Traeger by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Traeger by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Traeger by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

