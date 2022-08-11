Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

TC Energy stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

