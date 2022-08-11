Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Elys Game Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a negative net margin of 38.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

