TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 36,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 88,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TPCO from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

TPCO Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

Further Reading

