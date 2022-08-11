Toubani Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Stock Price Up 20.9%

Toubani Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 20.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 10,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 8,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Toubani Resources Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.
About Toubani Resources
Toubani Resources Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the Kobada Gold project located in Southern Mali. The company was formerly known as African Gold Group, Inc and changed its name to Toubani Resources Inc in June 2022.
