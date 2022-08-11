Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE TPZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 15,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,642. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

