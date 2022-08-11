Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE TPZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 15,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,642. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.