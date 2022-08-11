Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (TYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on August 31st

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend by an average of 48.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

TYG stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.76. 264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

