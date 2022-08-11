Toronto Dominion Bank Has $31.26 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,862 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $31,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.56.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

