Toronto Dominion Bank Has $28.83 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $28,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $227.30 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen set a $412.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.45.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

