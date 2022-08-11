Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 80,120 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of eBay worth $28,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in eBay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Barclays reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.24.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.