Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281,979 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $35,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management stock opened at $170.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $172.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.