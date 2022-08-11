Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $110.04

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$110.04 and traded as low as C$104.69. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$106.42, with a volume of 104,891 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.44.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.98.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,306,050.80.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

