Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 73.9% in July

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock remained flat at $66.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile



Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines.

Featured Stories

