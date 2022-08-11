Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 73.9% in July

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock remained flat at $66.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49.

Get Tokyo Ohka Kogyo alerts:

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.