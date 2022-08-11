Timothy K. Bliss Sells 2,734 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $294,096.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy K. Bliss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.92. 76,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,779. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 58.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 115.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

