Timelo Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. CI Financial makes up about 2.0% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 597.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,123,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 962,392 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after buying an additional 847,191 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,699,000 after buying an additional 620,670 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $10,450,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $9,188,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CIXX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.81. 2,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,513. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. CI Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

