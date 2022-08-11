Timelo Investment Management Inc. Purchases 368,831 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 368,831 shares during the quarter. Beazer Homes USA makes up about 8.2% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.36% of Beazer Homes USA worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BZH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,217,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. 1,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.01. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 13.55.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $526.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

