Timelo Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 155.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the quarter. Chuy’s makes up about 1.5% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Chuy’s worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 44.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 426,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 131,930 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 853,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 78,282 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Chuy’s stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. 441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,075. The company has a market cap of $432.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $34.93.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

