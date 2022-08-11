Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Update

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Thor Explorations Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Thor Explorations stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.72.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

