TheStreet Upgrades InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

InMode stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 394,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

