THEKEY (TKY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $186,249.00

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $716,688.44 and approximately $186,249.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000138 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000256 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

