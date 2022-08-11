The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 655.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after buying an additional 164,856 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

