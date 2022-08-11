The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,320,000 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the July 15th total of 45,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,508. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,759,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 595,711 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 705,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,147,000 after acquiring an additional 115,227 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

