The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,502,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 101,964 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $91,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 84.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,208,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $315,535,000 after buying an additional 637,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.