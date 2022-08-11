The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Timken has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Timken has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Timken to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TKR opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Timken has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Timken by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.