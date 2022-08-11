The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the July 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SWGAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Swatch Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

Shares of SWGAY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.35. 66,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,609. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

