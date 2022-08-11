The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stake Raised by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $72.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

