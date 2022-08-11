The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $290.43 million, a P/E ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Liberty Braves Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 525,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 88,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

